Gingerbread Dessert Smoothie

This recipe includes whole food nourishing ingredients you may already have in your kitchen like molasses, ginger, bananas, cinnamon and coconut milk. It is creamy, rich and naturally sweet and yep, it tastes like gingerbread!

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 can (400 mL) of organic full fat coconut milk or nut milk*

2 ripe bananas

2 Tbsp. blackstrap molasses

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2 thumb-size pieces of fresh ginger

coconut flakes (optional)

Directions

Place all ingredients into blender and whirl. Top with coconut flakes.

Notes

If you want to make this recipe into a breakfast smoothie or power it up, simply add 1 scoop of your favourite protein powder and/or fermented greens powder.

If it's not creamy enough, add half an avocado.

*If you are using nut milk from a carton or tetra-pak just keep in mind it probably won't be as creamy as using full-fat canned coconut milk.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 660; protein 4 g; fat 45 g; carbs 63 g.

Joy McCarthy - Founder of Joyous Health, Certified Holistic Nutritionist & author in Toronto

Instagram @joyoushealth Twitter @joyoushealth

Published in The Cool Issue November/December 2018.