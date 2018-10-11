Fresh Dill & Sweet Potato Salad

× Expand Photo: Danielle Arsenault Dill and Sweet Potato Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

Salad

2 large sweet potatoes, baked or boiled, then mashed

6 leaves of thinly sliced red cabbage

1 green apple, chopped fine

1/4 cup fresh dill, chopped

1/2 cup red onion, chopped fine

broccoli sprouts, for topping

Dressing

1 cup cashews, soaked overnight, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

3 cloves garlic

2 Tbsp. yellow mustard

2 Tbsp. gluten-free tamari

1/2 Tbsp. ground flax seed

1/2 tsp. turmeric powder

Pinch of black pepper

Pinch of salt to taste

Directions

Cook the sweet potato as you wish - either bake for 30 mins at 350 degrees F, or steam until tender. Add them to a large metal bowl and throw in the rest of the chopped veggies and apple. Mash until mixed.

For the dressing, place all in a high-speed blender and blend on high until creamy. Pour over veggies and mix until coated. Add a pinch more salt to taste and serve.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 365; protein 9 g; fat 18 g; carbs 47 g.

Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017

Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.