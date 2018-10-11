Fresh Dill & Sweet Potato Salad

Photo: Danielle Arsenault
Dill and Sweet Potato Salad
Serves 4
Ingredients
Salad
- 2 large sweet potatoes, baked or boiled, then mashed
- 6 leaves of thinly sliced red cabbage
- 1 green apple, chopped fine
- 1/4 cup fresh dill, chopped
- 1/2 cup red onion, chopped fine
- broccoli sprouts, for topping
Dressing
- 1 cup cashews, soaked overnight, rinsed and drained
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 3 cloves garlic
- 2 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 2 Tbsp. gluten-free tamari
- 1/2 Tbsp. ground flax seed
- 1/2 tsp. turmeric powder
- Pinch of black pepper
- Pinch of salt to taste
Directions
Cook the sweet potato as you wish - either bake for 30 mins at 350 degrees F, or steam until tender. Add them to a large metal bowl and throw in the rest of the chopped veggies and apple. Mash until mixed.
For the dressing, place all in a high-speed blender and blend on high until creamy. Pour over veggies and mix until coated. Add a pinch more salt to taste and serve.
Nutrition facts per serving
Calories 365; protein 9 g; fat 18 g; carbs 47 g.
Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017
Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving
Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.