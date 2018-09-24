Farm-fresh Buckwheat Pasta

Photo: Tracy Cox
Buckwheat Pasta
Serves 4
“Buckwheat pasta capitalizes on the chewy tannins and richness of Cab Sauv.”
– Chef Ivana Raca
Ingredients
- 2 cups double zero flour
- 1 cup buckwheat flour (light)
- ¼ tsp. Kosher salt
- 16 Tbsp. tepid water
- 1 cup Tuscan or baby green kale
- 1 bunch, green asparagus tips
- 12 pearl onions, blanched and halved
- 1 cup chanterelle mushrooms
- ¼ cup grated smoked vegan mozzarella cheese
- 2 cloves garlic, slivered
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/6 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup Cabernet Sauvignon
Directions
In a stand mixer with paddle, mix double zero flour with buckwheat flour (pinch of salt). Slowly add water (1 Tbsp. at a time) until dough binds (not sticky or dry). Wrap dough in plastic wrap, let rest in the fridge for at least 1 hour.
Next, flour work surface and dough, roll out to ¼" thickness. Cut dough into thick strips with pizza cutter.
In a medium pot, boil 8 cups water, 2 Tbsp. salt. Cook pasta until it floats to the top. Strain and lay pasta on a sheet tray to stop the cooking. Drizzle with oil.
In a medium non-stick pan, heat olive oil. Sauté garlic, mushrooms, kale. Once cooked, deglaze with wine. Season with kosher salt and fresh black pepper. Set aside.
In a small griddle on high, cook asparagus tips until charred black but still crunchy. Season with salt and pepper.
In a foil pouch, braise onions in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes (add 1/2 cup wine).
Heat a large pan to medium. Combine all ingredients, heat until hot. Add lemon juice. Garnish with mozza cheese.
Nutrition facts per serving
Calories 613; protein 17 g; fat 28 g; carbs 77 g.
Chef Ivana Raca - Owner: Ufficio, Resto Boemo; Top Chef Canada contestant
Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.