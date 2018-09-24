Farm-fresh Buckwheat Pasta

× Expand Photo: Tracy Cox Buckwheat Pasta

Serves 4

“Buckwheat pasta capitalizes on the chewy tannins and richness of Cab Sauv.”

– Chef Ivana Raca

Ingredients

2 cups double zero flour

1 cup buckwheat flour (light)

¼ tsp. Kosher salt

16 Tbsp. tepid water

1 cup Tuscan or baby green kale

1 bunch, green asparagus tips

12 pearl onions, blanched and halved

1 cup chanterelle mushrooms

¼ cup grated smoked vegan mozzarella cheese

2 cloves garlic, slivered

¼ cup olive oil

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/6 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup Cabernet Sauvignon

Directions

In a stand mixer with paddle, mix double zero flour with buckwheat flour (pinch of salt). Slowly add water (1 Tbsp. at a time) until dough binds (not sticky or dry). Wrap dough in plastic wrap, let rest in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

Next, flour work surface and dough, roll out to ¼" thickness. Cut dough into thick strips with pizza cutter.

In a medium pot, boil 8 cups water, 2 Tbsp. salt. Cook pasta until it floats to the top. Strain and lay pasta on a sheet tray to stop the cooking. Drizzle with oil.

In a medium non-stick pan, heat olive oil. Sauté garlic, mushrooms, kale. Once cooked, deglaze with wine. Season with kosher salt and fresh black pepper. Set aside.

In a small griddle on high, cook asparagus tips until charred black but still crunchy. Season with salt and pepper.

In a foil pouch, braise onions in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes (add 1/2 cup wine).

Heat a large pan to medium. Combine all ingredients, heat until hot. Add lemon juice. Garnish with mozza cheese.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 613; protein 17 g; fat 28 g; carbs 77 g.

Chef Ivana Raca - Owner: Ufficio, Resto Boemo; Top Chef Canada contestant

Instagram @chefivanaraca

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.