EquineOx Bucha Mule

Wild Tea Kombucha was started in Calgary by Canadian bobsledder and former Olympian Emily Baadsvik two years ago. This year, Wild Tea has expanded into Saskatchewan, Manitoba and British Columbia.

This recipe uses Prickly Pear EquineOx from Eau Claire Distillery. The distillery, located southwest of Calgary in Turner Valley, describes EquineOx as being “a sweet barley-based alternative to gin or vodka.”

Kombucha, a naturally fermented beverage, is high in probiotics, which have been linked to gut health and good digestion. It’s very low in calories — 1 cup is about 20 calories — but it’s loaded with flavour, so it’s a great addition to any healthy cocktail recipe.

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ oz. Eau Claire Distillery Prickly Pear EquineOx

Wild Tea Ginger Kombucha

Juice from ½ fresh lime

Cucumber slice and fresh basil to garnish

Fill a copper mug with ice. Add EquineOx and lime juice. Top up with Wild Tea Ginger Kombucha. Garnish with cucumber and basil. Serve. Makes 1 drink.

