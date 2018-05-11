DIY Fruit & Nut Birdseed Bars

× Expand Photo: Angela Simpson DIY Fruit and Nut Birdseed Bars

Yield: 8-10 bars

Don’t get caught hangry: These easy DIY Fruit and Nut Birdseed Bars are must-haves on your crazy days. (They’re also healthier and far more delish than store-bought granola bars!)

Dry Ingredients

1 1/2 cups gluten-free rolled oats

1 1/2 cups brown crispy rice cereal

1/4 cup each raw cashew halves or pieces, slivered almonds and pumpkin seeds

2 Tbsp. each chia seeds, hemp seeds, sunflower seeds and sesame seeds

2 tsp. cinnamon

pinch of sea salt

1/3 cup chopped dried fruit (cranberries and apricots)

Wet Ingredients

1/2 cup brown rice syrup

1 Tbsp. maple syrup (or honey, if not vegan)

1/3 cup natural organic almond butter

1 tsp. vanilla

Directions

Line an 8×8" pan with parchment paper hanging over the edges. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine all dry ingredients except the dried fruit. In a small saucepan over medium heat, stir together the brown rice syrup, maple syrup and almond butter until warm and smooth.

Once the wet mixture is thin, switch off the heat and stir in the vanilla. Slowly pour the wet ingredients into the dry bowl, stirring well to coat the dry ingredients. Finally, stir in the dried fruit.

Press the granola into the lined baking pan in an even layer, spreading it into all four corners. Set the pan in the freezer for 2-3 hours and allow the mixture to firm up. When semi-frozen, slice with a sharp knife and wrap individually. Store in the fridge, or freeze in a sealed container.

Nutrition facts per serving Calories 250; protein 6g; fat 10g; carbs 39g; fibre 7g.

Angela Simpson – Culinary Nutrition Expert, Holistic Wellness Coach in Vancouver

Instagram @eatspinrunrpt Twitter @eatspinrunrpt

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.