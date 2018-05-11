× Expand Photo: Lauren Toyota Crispy Crabless Cakes

There are a lot of vegan crab cake recipes made from artichokes or hearts of palm floating around the internet, and while they’re all pretty delicious, ours has been tried and tested by many former seafood addicts who claim they’d rather eat this than the real thing!

Makes 10 cakes

Ingredients

2 cups drained marinated artichoke hearts, finely chopped, plus 2 Tbsp. liquid

¼ cup finely chopped shallot

½ cup finely chopped celery

1 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ cup chickpea flour

2 tsp. coconut sugar or brown sugar

1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

¼ tsp. sea salt

¼ tsp. ground pepper

1 to 2 cups vegetable oil, for frying

Directions

Place all the Crabless Cake ingredients except the oil and aioli in a large bowl. Combine well with a fork. It’s important that the artichokes, shallots and celery are very small and uniformly chopped so the cakes will stick together while frying. You should have a ½ inch of vegetable oil in a large cast-iron skillet or other heavy-bottomed pan for frying. Heat it to 350F on a deep-frying thermometer.

Breading

Ingredients

¼ cup chickpea flour

1 ¼ cups multigrain bread crumbs

½ cup unsweetened nondairy milk

Directions

To make the breading, place the chickpea flour in a wide, shallow dish. Use another shallow dish for the bread crumbs and a bowl for the milk.

Take ¼ cup of the crabless cake mixture and press and form it into a thick patty with your hands. Gently place the cake in the chickpea flour and coat all sides evenly. Quickly submerge it in milk and make sure all the flour looks wet. Remove it from the milk and place in the bread crumbs. Using your hands, coat all sides of the cake well in the bread crumbs, then lightly shake off any excess. Set the coated cakes on a plate or baking sheet. Once they’re all assembled, immediately deep-fry in batches. Delicately place 2 or 3 cakes in the hot oil. Fry for about 4 minutes until golden brown, flipping halfway through. Gently remove the cakes with a slotted frying spoon and place on paper towels to absorb any excess oil. Serve immediately with the aioli. Leftovers can be heated over medium heat in a pan lightly coated with vegetable oil.

Horseradish-Dill Aioli

Makes about ⅔ cup

Ingredients

⅔ cup vegan mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. vegan horseradish

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh dill

¼ tsp. ground pepper

Directions

Stir all the ingredients in a bowl until well combined.

Nutrition facts per serving (including aioli)

Calories 384; protein 6g; fat 31g; carbs 23g; fibre 3g.

Lauren Toyota – Author of Hot for Food Vegan Comfort Classics: 101 Recipes To Feed Your Face

Excerpted from Hot for Food Vegan Comfort Classics by Lauren Toyota.Published by Penguin Canada, copyright © 2018.

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.