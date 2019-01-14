× Expand Photo: Hannah Sunderani Creamy Quinoa Porridge

Typically when we think ‘porridge’ we think ‘oats.’ But quinoa is a great substitution. It’s a wonderful source of protein, naturally gluten-free and full of fibre. What makes this quinoa porridge bowl so creamy and lush is cooking the quinoa in homemade almond milk. If you can't make your own almond milk, or you don't have the time, I'd recommend using canned coconut milk in these bowls to deliver the same result.

Serves 2

Ingredients

1/2 cup white quinoa uncooked

1 1/2 cups homemade almond milk or canned coconut milk

2 tsp. cinnamon

2 Tbsp. coconut flakes

2 tsp. maple syrup or to taste

Splashes of water if needed

1/2 cup frozen raspberries

1/2 cup frozen mango chopped

4 Tbsp. pecans chopped

Coconut shavings to sprinkle

Directions

In a saucepan add your quinoa and homemade almond milk. Bring to boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook quinoa, stirring often, until cooked (approx. 12-15 minutes). While cooking, add cinnamon, coconut flakes and maple syrup. Stir to combine. Add more water if needed to reach desired porridge consistency.

Divide porridge between two bowls and top with raspberries and mango. Sprinkle with chopped pecans, and coconut shavings.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 395; protein 13 g; fat 19 g; carbs 54 g.

