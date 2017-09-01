× Expand Photo: Andrea Saliba Coconut Blueberry Baked Crumble

I am a firm believer in the power of the mind-body connection. Any goal someone has when it comes to their health or weight loss plan first must begin in the mind. Once people believe in their own capabilities and remove limiting beliefs about themselves, this is when a breakthrough can happen. They are more likely to feel motivated and inspired to eat nutritiously and stick to their plan. The body has the innate ability to heal itself and will do so if it is provided with the proper foods and supplements when aligned with a positive mindset.

This delicious dessert could be eaten for breakfast. Loaded with quality fats and fibre with a dose of brain boosting properties from the blueberries. Top with vanilla ice cream or yogurt.

Coconut Blueberry Baked Crumble

Serves 8

Ingredients

2 cups gluten free rolled oats

1 cup cooked quinoa

⅓ cup coconut oil, solid

½ tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. cinnamon

2 Tbsp. pure organic maple syrup

1 tsp. lemon zest

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

⅓ cup shredded organic unsweetened coconut

2 cups organic blueberries

Directions

Place the oats, quinoa, vanilla, cinnamon, maple syrup and coconut oil into a mixing bowl. Combine well using your hands, ensuring the coconut oil is blended well into the mixture. Grease a 9 x 11 inch dish with a touch of coconut oil and spread the oat mixture into the dish until it is smooth and flat. Pour the blueberries, lemon zest and lemon juice into a separate bowl and lightly toss until evenly coated. Pour the blueberries over the oat mix. Bake at 375F for 18-20 minutes. Top with shredded coconut and serve warm.

Nutrition facts per serving (without ice cream or yogurt): Calories 254; protein 5g; fat 14g; carbs 30g.

Andrea Saliba – Certified Holistic Nutritionist, Health Coach & Group Fitness Instructor

Instagram: @andrea_saliba.nutrition

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Food & Fitness Issue, September/October 2017.