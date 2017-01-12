Warming and comforting spices such as cinnamon are like a secret health insurance package that adds deep flavour and concentrated sources of nutrients to recipes.

Research is showing there are health benefits to all varieties of cinnamon, including “true” Ceylon (Sri-Lankan) and the more popular Cassia. While there has been concern over Cassia cinnamon, which contains a blood thinning agent called coumarin, liver damage from ingestion of coumarin is rare.

For centuries, cinnamon has been studied for its health properties, which include improved blood sugar balance, reduced inflammation and anti-microbial action.

Cinnamon Turmeric Milk

Ingredients

1 can full fat coconut milk

(can substitute 250 mL almond milk if preferred)

½ thumb-sized amount of fresh turmeric, grated (or 1 tsp. dried)

2 tsp. true cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla powder or caviar from one bean

1 pinch black pepper

2 Tbsp. unpasteurized honey, or to taste

Directions

Mix ingredients in high speed blender, then pour into sauce pan. Warm mixture over medium low heat. Pour into mugs, top with a sprinkle more of cinnamon and enjoy the anti-inflammatory, warming action of this great winter beverage!

Barb Sheldon-Thomas, C.H.N.P – Culinary nutrition educator in Calgary

