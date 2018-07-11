× Expand Photo: Lisa Kitahara Chocolate Covered Salted Maca Caramel Bites

Every potluck needs something sweet on the table. This easy-to-make treat has only five ingredients and will satisfy any sweet cravings. They're vegan and paleo friendly, gluten free and nut free.

Makes 12-16 bites

Ingredients

135g soft dates

75g tahini (or any nut butter)

1 tsp. maca

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

pinch of salt

150g semi-sweet dark chocolate chips

Directions

Add all ingredients, except the chocolate chips, into a food processor and process until dough like consistency. Roll into a cylinder, wrap and place into the freezer for 15 minutes. Take them out of the freezer and cut them into pieces (around half inch). Place them back into the freezer. Meanwhile, melt down your chocolate. Take the caramel pieces back out of the freezer and dip each one into the chocolate. Add a small sprinkle of salt over each piece and place back into the freezer until chocolate hardens. Enjoy!

Note: Serve them on an ice tray when you take them to your party.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 140; protein 2g; fat 6g; carbs 14g.

Lisa Kitahara – Plant-based recipe creator & kinesiology student in London, Ont.

Instagram: @lisakitahara

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2018.