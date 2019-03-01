× Expand Photo: Susan Hoy Chickpea Shawarma

A flavorful vegan sandwich with chickpeas and garlic dill sauce wrapped in a warm pita. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickled turnips this wrap is sure to please.

Makes 4 pitas

Ingredients

Shawarma

1 Tbsp. grapeseed oil

1 can chickpeas, drained

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. coriander

1 tsp. sweet Spanish paprika

¾ tsp. turmeric

½ tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

Garlic Dill Sauce

¼ cup hummus

½ lemon, juiced

¾ tsp. dill (2-3 tsp. fresh)

3 garlic cloves, minced

2-3 tsp. water (to thin)

To Serve

4 pita bread

Sliced tomato

Sliced red onion

Romaine lettuce, chopped

Pickled turnip

Directions

Drain and rinse chickpeas. In a large skillet, sauté chickpeas with oil and spices until slightly crispy and golden brown. Set aside to cool slightly.

In a small mixing bowl mix hummus, lemon juice, dill, and garlic. Thin with water if necessary and season to taste with salt if needed. The sauce should be pourable but not runny, have a zingy garlic freshness and hint of dill.

To serve, warm pita in oven or skillet. Top with a generous amount of lettuce, fresh tomatoes, thinly sliced onion, and pickled turnips. Add a large portion of seasoned chickpeas and garlic dill sauce. Wrap and serve immediately.

Nutrition facts per pita: Calories 207; protein 9 g; fat 6 g; carbs 32 g.

Susan Hoy - Culinary Skills & Nutrition, Cochrane, AB

Published in The Running Issue March/April 2019.