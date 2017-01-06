×
Photo: Kathy Smart
Chia Cherry Smoothie Bowl
This smoothie bowl combines antioxidant-rich cherries and pumpkin seeds, a superfood source of zinc, a mineral that boosts your immune system.
Serves 2.
Smoothie Ingredients
- 2 cups of dairy free milk
- 1 cup frozen cherries
- ⅓ cup pumpkin seeds
- ⅓ cup oatmeal
- 1 frozen banana
Toppings
- 2 Tbsp. coconut flakes
- 2 Tbsp. chia seeds
- 2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds
Directions
- Blend smoothie ingredients and pour into a bowl.
- Top with coconut flakes, chia seeds and pumpkin seeds.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 670; protein 20.2g; fat 38.3g; carbs 72.6g.
Kathy Smart – Canada’s Gluten-free Expert
Instagram @livethesmartway Twitter @livethesmartway
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.