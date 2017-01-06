× Expand Photo: Kathy Smart Chia Cherry Smoothie Bowl

This smoothie bowl combines antioxidant-rich cherries and pumpkin seeds, a superfood source of zinc, a mineral that boosts your immune system.

Serves 2.

Smoothie Ingredients

2 cups of dairy free milk

1 cup frozen cherries

⅓ cup pumpkin seeds

⅓ cup oatmeal

1 frozen banana

Toppings

2 Tbsp. coconut flakes

2 Tbsp. chia seeds

2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds

Directions

Blend smoothie ingredients and pour into a bowl.

Top with coconut flakes, chia seeds and pumpkin seeds.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 670; protein 20.2g; fat 38.3g; carbs 72.6g.

Kathy Smart – Canada’s Gluten-free Expert

Instagram @livethesmartway Twitter @livethesmartway

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.