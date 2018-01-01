× Expand Photo: Erin Ireland Cheeze Fries

Serves 6

Ingredients

7 russet potatoes

4 large garlic cloves (minced)

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. Mexican chili powder

½ tsp. paprika

1 ½ tsp. Himalayan salt

1 tsp. fresh-ground pepper

½ cup vegan mayonnaise

1 bunch green onions

1 cup grated vegan cheese

½ cup ketchup (for dipping)

Malt vinegar (optional, but highly recommended)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Chop potatoes into medium-sized ‘fry-like’ strips and divide evenly onto your baking sheets.

Sprinkle each sheet of potatoes evenly with garlic, olive oil, chili powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Toss evenly to coat fries. Bake for about 35 minutes or until golden. At the 20 minute mark, give them a flip.

Remove from oven and add a third of the fries to a large iron skillet. Sprinkle with vegan cheese. Add another ⅓ of your fries and more cheese. Repeat this step one more time and place skillet back in oven so the cheese can melt (about 10 minutes). Once cheese is melted, remove from oven and garnish with a generous drizzle of mayonnaise, handful of chopped green onions, sprinkle of chili powder, salt and malt vinegar.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 600; protein 11g; fat 16g; carbs 79g.

Erin Ireland – Food reporter based in Vancouver

Instagram @erinireland Twitter: @erinireland

