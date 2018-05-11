× Expand Photo: Tanya Krezevska Chapati

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour, plus extra for kneading

1 Tbsp. full cream milk powder

Pinch of salt

Ghee for brushing

Directions

At Home

Mix the flour, milk powder and salt in a medium-sized zip lock bag. Pack the ghee separately.

On the trail

In the bag with the flour mixture, gradually add 1/3 to 1/2 cup water. Close the bag and knead the smooth dough. Leave to rest for about 5 minutes.

Divide the dough into 8 parts. Shape each piece into a ball, then roll out, or knead into flat disks (as thin as possible).

Place a pan over medium heat. Fry the chapati one at a time, for 1-2 minutes on both sides or until golden-brown. Take out of the pan and brush with ghee. Serve with curries, spicy couscous, and soups.

Nutrition facts per serving Calories 183; protein 4g; fat 7.4g; carbs 25g.

Tanya Krezevska – Avid hiker, chef & founder of Trail Recipes food blog for outdoor enthusiasts

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.

Excerpted from Good Food for Outdoor Adventures by Tanya Krezevska. Published by Trail Recipes Ltd.

