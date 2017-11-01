× Expand Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

Cauliflower is an anti-inﬂammatory, heart-healthy ﬂowering vegetable, incredibly nutritious, versatile and quite sweet. If you want to eat higher-quality, more nutritionally dense plants, then this is your kind of mashed.

Serves 10

Ingredients

1 head cauliﬂower

5 pounds red potatoes

¼ cup chickpea, brown rice, or soy-based miso paste, plus more if needed

¼ cup nutritional yeast

1 tsp. large-grain Celtic sea salt

⅛ tsp. fresh ground black pepper

Directions

In a large steamer pot, steam the cauliﬂower until it’s tender, about 25 minutes. When ready, the colour will become a bit translucent and a knife will easily loosen the ﬂorets. You want the cauliﬂower to be soft enough to mash, so don’t understeam it, or you will have crunchy pieces in your mashed potatoes.

While the cauliﬂower is steaming, boil the potatoes in water until a fork inserted slides in easily. Drain the potatoes and return to the pot. With the heat on low to draw any excess moisture out of potatoes, add the miso paste and start to cut the potatoes with a large knife crosswise repeatedly until all are cut in small sections. Turn oﬀ the heat and add the steamed cauliﬂower. Keep cutting crosswise in all directions until the cauliﬂower is well incorporated with the potatoes. Fold in the nutritional yeast, salt and pepper. Mix well and adjust for seasoning, adding more miso paste, if needed.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 317; protein 18g; fat 2g; carbs 60g.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.

Rich Roll & Julie Piatt – Vegan athlete and chef, authors of The Plantpower Way

Instagram: @richroll @srimati Twitter: @richroll @srimati

Reprinted from The Plantpower Way by arrangement with Avery Books, a member of Penguin Group (USA) LLC, A Penguin Random House Company. Copyright ©2015, Rich Roll & Julie Piatt