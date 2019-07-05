× Expand Photo: Jasmine Briones Cauliflower Burgers

Drop the refined white flour bun and add two delicious, nutrient-rich portobello mushrooms instead! Fill them with your favourite fillings, they're sure to satisfy! Burger addicts will be surprised at just how hearty this burger is, even without a big slab of meat or big bun of empty carbs.

Makes 6-8

Ingredients

Spicy Cauliflower Patties

1 cup quinoa cooked in 1 cup

broth or water

1/2 head cauliflower or 6 cup florets

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/4 tsp. ground chili

1 cup ground almonds,

or almond meal

1 Tbsp. nutritional yeast

2 chia or flax egg (Mix 1 Tbsp. seeds mixed with 3 Tbsp. water. Allow to sit and absorb water before use.)

1 tsp. Himalayan salt

Pinch of black pepper

For the ‘buns’

12-16 Portobello mushrooms

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

½ Tbsp. tamari

1 tsp. rice wine vinegar

1 tsp. sesame seeds

For the slaw

¼ red cabbage, shredded

¼ white cabbage, shredded

1 carrot, grated

2 tsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. coconut sugar

Smashed avocado

1 avocado

Juice of 1/2 a lemon

Pinch of Himalayan salt

Pinch of black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C).

Add cooked quinoa, cauliflower, cumin, chili, almond meal, nutritional yeast, chia egg, Himalayan salt and pepper to the food processor. Process until mixture is combined well.

Line a baking tray with parchment paper, take 1/4 cup of patty mixture and form into 6-8 patties on the baking tray, aiming to keep them about the same size as your Portobello buns.

Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until cooked through and golden.

In a small bowl mix together olive oil, tamari and rice wine vinegar. Brush tops of Portobello mushrooms with this and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Place on another lined baking tray and place in the oven for 8-10 minutes.

While your buns and patties are baking, put together all of the slaw ingredients (cabbage, carrot, apple cider vinegar, salt and coconut sugar) in a medium bowl and mix well.

In another small bowl, smash together avocado, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Once patties are cooked, remove from oven and assemble your burgers!

Nutrition facts per serving Calories 409; protein 20 g; fat 18 g; carbs 50 g.

Rachel Morrow – Nutritionist & social media guru for the Food Matters website

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2019.