× Expand Photo: Leia Vita Marasovich Cashew Camembert

Serves 8

Ingredients

2 cups raw cashews

2 Tbsp. unrefined coconut oil, plus more for greasing the pan

¾ cup aquafaba (liquid from canned garbanzo beans)

½ tsp. Celtic sea salt

1 tsp. white truffle oil

Easy Prep

Place the cashews in filtered water in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Directions

Lightly oil a 4 x 2-inch pan with coconut oil. Drain the cashews. In the pitcher of a Vitamix, place the cashews, aquafaba, salt, coconut oil, and truffle oil. Process first on medium speed, using the plunger to evenly distribute the mixture. Gradually increase the speed, stopping intermittently to redistribute the mixture until the it is smooth. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and smooth out the top with a rubber spatula. and cover with a round of parchment paper cut to fit the pan. Dehydrate for 24 hours at 90F. Transfer to the refrigerator for 24 hours.

Run a sharp knife around the edges of the mold. Turn the cheese out onto a cutting board and remove the sides. Using the wide flat side of a large knife, run the flat edge under the metal round, pressing upwards to separate the round from the cheese. Smooth the cheese surfaces with rubber spatula. If desired, place in a humidifier for 1 to 3 weeks. Rub fine sea salt over your cheese after a few days and then repeat every few days or so to prevent black mold from appearing.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 199; protein 5g; fat 16g; carbs 9g.

Reprinted from This Cheese is Nuts: Delicious Vegan Cheese at Home, Courtesy Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. © 2017, Julie Piatt.

Julie Piatt – Vegan chef, author of This Cheese is Nuts: Delicious Vegan Cheese at Home

Instagram: @srimati Twitter: @srimati

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Food & Fitness Issue, September/October 2017.