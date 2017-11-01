Candied Ginger Island Cranberry Sauce

× Expand Ginger Island Cranberry Sauce

The aromatic ginger combined with cranberries makes this an exotic, lively twist on the traditional cranberry sauce.

Serves 10

Ingredients

2 (12-ounce) packages fresh cranberries

¼ cup ﬁltered water

8 dates, soaked in ﬁltered water for 30 minutes and pitted

1 cup candied ginger cubes

Dash cinnamon

Directions

In a small saucepan, simmer all the ingredients over medium heat until the cranberries and dates break down to form a sauce. Adjust the sweetness to taste. Cool and serve.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 88; protein 1g; fat 0g; carbs 23g.

Savoury Sides Recipes:

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.

Rich Roll & Julie Piatt – Vegan athlete and chef, authors of The Plantpower Way

Instagram: @richroll @srimati Twitter: @richroll @srimati

Reprinted from The Plantpower Way by arrangement with Avery Books, a member of Penguin Group (USA) LLC, A Penguin Random House Company. Copyright ©2015, Rich Roll & Julie Piatt