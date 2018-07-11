Broccoli Potato Tots

Scale up this recipe so no one misses out on these delicious tots. Photo: Jeannine Elder

by

Makes 16 Tots

Ingredients

  • 4 medium leftover potatoes
  • 1 cup broccoli, chopped
  • ¼ cup nutritional yeast
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • ½ tsp. black pepper

Directions

  • Separate broccoli into bite-sized pieces, remove stems. Place broccoli florets in a small pot of water, bring to a soft boil and cook for 3 minutes. Drain, set aside and let cool. While the broccoli is cooling, preheat oven to 450F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • In a large mixing bowl grate the potato with a hand-held grater. Finely chop the broccoli, then transfer to mixing bowl along with remaining ingredients. Stir until well combined. Spoon out a heaping tablespoon of the mixture then form into a cylinder using your hands. Place onto the lined baking sheet and repeat. Bake for 15 minutes, flip and bake for another 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.

Great with the following sauces:

No-Honey Mustard Dip

  • 2 Tbsp. Dijon or stone ground mustard
  • 1 tsp. pure maple syrup

Stir together and enjoy!

Unsweetened Ketchup

  • ¼ cup strained tomatoes
  • 1 Tbsp. white vinegar
  • ½ tsp. onion powder
  • ½ tsp. Italian seasoning
  • Pinch of salt (optional)

Stir until very smooth and enjoy!

Nutrition facts per tot (without sauce): Calories 48; protein 2g; fat 0g; carbs 10g; fibre 2g.

Click to view other Block Party Potluck recipes.

Jeannine Elder – Author of The Potato Reset 

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2018.