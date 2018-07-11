×
Photo: Jeannine Elder
Broccoli Potato Tots
Makes 16 Tots
Ingredients
- 4 medium leftover potatoes
- 1 cup broccoli, chopped
- ¼ cup nutritional yeast
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- ½ tsp. black pepper
Directions
- Separate broccoli into bite-sized pieces, remove stems. Place broccoli florets in a small pot of water, bring to a soft boil and cook for 3 minutes. Drain, set aside and let cool. While the broccoli is cooling, preheat oven to 450F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large mixing bowl grate the potato with a hand-held grater. Finely chop the broccoli, then transfer to mixing bowl along with remaining ingredients. Stir until well combined. Spoon out a heaping tablespoon of the mixture then form into a cylinder using your hands. Place onto the lined baking sheet and repeat. Bake for 15 minutes, flip and bake for another 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.
Great with the following sauces:
No-Honey Mustard Dip
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon or stone ground mustard
- 1 tsp. pure maple syrup
Stir together and enjoy!
Unsweetened Ketchup
- ¼ cup strained tomatoes
- 1 Tbsp. white vinegar
- ½ tsp. onion powder
- ½ tsp. Italian seasoning
- Pinch of salt (optional)
Stir until very smooth and enjoy!
Nutrition facts per tot (without sauce): Calories 48; protein 2g; fat 0g; carbs 10g; fibre 2g.
Jeannine Elder – Author of The Potato Reset
Instagram: @potato.wisdom Twitter: @potatowisdom_