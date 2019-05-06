× Expand Photo: Eka Barnovi-Macnicol Broccoli Pomegranate Salad

This salad is best served warm but next day leftovers make you excited for lunch. The lure of sweetness with any cruciferous vegetable is enough to leave you wanting more but the combination of pomegranate and broccoli seems to be a match made in heaven.

Serves 4

Ingredients

Salad

4 cups broccoli

½ yellow pepper, thinly sliced

3 Tbsp. red onion, finely diced

½ pomegranate, seeded

½ cup almonds, chopped

Dressing

1 small shallot, minced

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 ½ Tbsp. maple syrup

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions

Cut broccoli florets into small bite-sized pieces, peel stems and cut into similar sized pieces. Place broccoli, pepper and onion in a bowl and blanch by pouring boiling water over and allow to soak until bright green and stems are fork tender, about 2 minutes. Drain and pat dry getting all the water out of the florets.

Transfer drained and dried broccoli, peppers, onion to a medium sized mixing bowl. Add pomegranate arils.

In a separate bowl or jar combine shallot, olive oil, vinegar, maple syrup, and salt & pepper. Shake or whisk to mix together. Pour over the still warm broccoli mixture and toss to evenly coat everything with the dressing.

Sprinkle with chopped almonds and serve.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 270; protein 6.8 g; fat 19 g; carbs 62 g.

Susan Hoy – A Red Seal chef, nutrition expert & founder of Culinary Skills & Nutrition in Cochrane, AB

Twitter @WholeFoodsHoy

Published in The Outdoor Issue May/June 2019.