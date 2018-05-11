× Expand Photo: Angela Wallace Blueberry Power Bites

Makes 15

Ingredients

10 dates (soaked)

1 cup dried blueberries (soaked)

1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1/3 cup almond butter (or any nut or seed butter, use a seed butter to keep it school friendly)

1 cup rolled oats

3 Tbsp. hemp seeds

Directions

Place dates and blueberries in a bowl. Fill with warm water and let soak for 30-60 minutes. Drain and mash mixture. The warm water will help soften the dried fruit leaving you with an easy to mix fruit puree. Mix 1 cup fruit puree with oats, coconut, almond butter and hemp seeds then roll into small balls. Get the little ones involved in rolling these power bites and tasting them too.Store refrigerated in an air tight container for up to 1 week!

Nutrition facts per serving Calories 161; protein 3g; fat 6g; carbs 26g; fibre 3g.

Angela Wallace, MSc, RD – Reg. Dietitian, Personal Trainer, Family Food Expert in Caledon, Ont

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.