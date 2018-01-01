Blueberry Oat Pancakes With Cashew Sauce

A Delicious Start To The Day

by

Makes 4 pancakes

Pancake Ingredients

  • 1 cup oats
  • 1 Tbsp. corn starch
  • 1 Tbsp. coconut sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. ground vanilla
  • 1 1/2 cups plant based milk
  • 1 handful of blueberries
  • 1 tsp. coconut oil

Cashew Sauce Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup cashews
  • 3/4 cup almond milk
  • 1 Tbsp. maple syrup
  • 1/4 tsp vanilla powder

Directions

Combine ingredients except the blueberries and coconut oil in a blender and process until smooth. Let the batter thicken for approximately 10 minutes. Heat up a pan and grease with coconut oil. Pour in 1/4 cup of the batter to make one pancake. Add a couple of blueberries and fry on medium heat. Blend the cashews, almond milk, maple syrup and vanilla until smooth. Stack pancakes on a plate and serve with the cashew sauce, berries and your favourite jam!

Pancake nutrition facts per serving: Calories 220; protein 10g; fat 6g; carbs 33g.

Sauce nutrition facts per serving: Calories 64; protein 1g; fat 3g; carbs 7g. 

Patricia Idus – Healthy food, travel and beauty blogger in Berlin, Germany

Instagram: @nourishmybliss

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration & Motivation Issue, January/February 2018.