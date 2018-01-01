× Expand Photo: Patricia Idus Blueberry Oat Pancakes With Cashew Sauce

Makes 4 pancakes

Pancake Ingredients

1 cup oats

1 Tbsp. corn starch

1 Tbsp. coconut sugar

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. ground vanilla

1 1/2 cups plant based milk

1 handful of blueberries

1 tsp. coconut oil

Cashew Sauce Ingredients

1/4 cup cashews

3/4 cup almond milk

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

1/4 tsp vanilla powder

Directions

Combine ingredients except the blueberries and coconut oil in a blender and process until smooth. Let the batter thicken for approximately 10 minutes. Heat up a pan and grease with coconut oil. Pour in 1/4 cup of the batter to make one pancake. Add a couple of blueberries and fry on medium heat. Blend the cashews, almond milk, maple syrup and vanilla until smooth. Stack pancakes on a plate and serve with the cashew sauce, berries and your favourite jam!

Pancake nutrition facts per serving: Calories 220; protein 10g; fat 6g; carbs 33g.

Sauce nutrition facts per serving: Calories 64; protein 1g; fat 3g; carbs 7g.

Patricia Idus – Healthy food, travel and beauty blogger in Berlin, Germany

Instagram: @nourishmybliss

