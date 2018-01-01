Photo: Patricia Idus
Blueberry Oat Pancakes With Cashew Sauce
Makes 4 pancakes
Pancake Ingredients
- 1 cup oats
- 1 Tbsp. corn starch
- 1 Tbsp. coconut sugar
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. ground vanilla
- 1 1/2 cups plant based milk
- 1 handful of blueberries
- 1 tsp. coconut oil
Cashew Sauce Ingredients
- 1/4 cup cashews
- 3/4 cup almond milk
- 1 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1/4 tsp vanilla powder
Directions
Combine ingredients except the blueberries and coconut oil in a blender and process until smooth. Let the batter thicken for approximately 10 minutes. Heat up a pan and grease with coconut oil. Pour in 1/4 cup of the batter to make one pancake. Add a couple of blueberries and fry on medium heat. Blend the cashews, almond milk, maple syrup and vanilla until smooth. Stack pancakes on a plate and serve with the cashew sauce, berries and your favourite jam!
Pancake nutrition facts per serving: Calories 220; protein 10g; fat 6g; carbs 33g.
Sauce nutrition facts per serving: Calories 64; protein 1g; fat 3g; carbs 7g.
Patricia Idus – Healthy food, travel and beauty blogger in Berlin, Germany
Instagram: @nourishmybliss
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration & Motivation Issue, January/February 2018.