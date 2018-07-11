×
Block Party Recipes!
Photo: Angela Liddon
Crowd-Pleasing Vegan Caesar Salad
Photo: Jeannine Elder
Broccoli Potato Tots
Photo: Gord Weber
Pink Lime and Sea Salt avocado Beet Guac-Us
Photo: hotforfood
Baked Falafel Sliders With Hemp Tabbouleh and Maple Tahini Sauce
Photo: Lisa Kitahara
Chocolate Covered Salted Maca Caramel Bites
Photo: Barb Sheldon-Thomas
Spearmint and Pansy Watermelon Salad
Photo: Moments Marketing
Pitaya Strawberry Parfait
Photo: Moments Marketing
Kiwi Mint Parfait
When the invitation comes for your summer potluck block party, you will want to impress. And any one of these eight recipes, selected by some of IMPACT's favourite food contributors, are sure to make you the hit of the party!
Recipes:
- Crowd-Pleasing Vegan Caesar Salad
- Broccoli Potato Tots
- Pink Lime & Sea Salt Avocado Beet Guac-Us
- Baked Falafel Sliders With Hemp Tabbouleh & Maple Tahini Sauce
- Chocolate Covered Salted Maca Caramel Bites
- Spearmint & Pansy Watermelon Salad
- Pitaya Strawberry Parfait
- Kiwi Mint Parfait
