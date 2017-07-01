× Expand Photo: Barbara Bamber Black Bean Burger

What to do if you’re vegetarian or vegan this barbecue season? You can quickly mix up a batch of these patties and a quick fry later, they’re ready!

I received a cookbook called Vegan Beans from Around the World and my daughter took their Vegan Black Bean Burger and changed it up. We loved the original recipe, but here is our version of a Black Bean Veggie Burger based on their recipe. We found the addition of an egg white helped hold everything together. These burgers are best made and devoured the same day as they do not freeze well.

Ingredients

1 small cob of sweet corn

¼ sweet yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

olive oil

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 carrots grated

1 egg white *(omit if vegan)

2 tsp. ground cumin

pinch salt

black pepper

¾ cup panko breadcrumbs

Directions

Set a small pot of water with a pinch of salt to boil over high heat, add the cobb of corn and cook until tender. Drain, let cool and slice off the corn.

Meanwhile, add a splash of olive oil to a small frying pan and heat on medium high. Add the onion and garlic and sauté until softened, about 7 minutes. Set aside and let cool. In a food processor, add the black beans, chickpeas and egg white. Pulse to combine so beans and peas become a paste.

Transfer to a bowl, add the onion and garlic mixture, corn and grated carrot and stir to combine.

Add the panko bread crumbs and the seasonings: cumin, a pinch of salt and pepper or more to taste, then mix well. Form into patties about ½ inch thick. Heat a splash of olive oil in a non-stick or cast iron frying pan over medium high heat. Add the patties, frying until lightly browned, then flip to brown the other side. Serve as you would any burger.

Note: *We had difficulty with our food processor so needed to add the 1/2 egg white to get the beans blended. If you have a sharp blender or food processor, you won't need the egg white and this would make a vegan recipe.

Barbara Bamber – Food writer in Calgary

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.