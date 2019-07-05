Photo: Maria Koutsogiannis
Black Bean Burger
These Black Bean Burgers are the perfect addition to your next gathering and I promise you that they will be the star of the show.
Makes 6 Burgers
Ingredients
For the Patty
- 1/2 white onion
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1/2 cup sweet corn fresh or canned (strained and drained)
- 1 cup black beans,
- strained and drained
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro
- 1 cup cooked brown rice
- 1/2 cup panko
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 1 tsp. Maggi seasoning
Dress Up Your Burger
- seed bun – use what you like!
- fresh tomato
- butter lettuce
- fresh sprouts
- vegan jalapeno havarti
Directions
Preheat your oven to 375°F.
Line a large baking sheet with parchment and spray with coconut oil or olive oil – set aside.
Add all the ingredients for the burger patties into a food processor. Blend until smooth. The mixture should almost stick together.
Using a 1/2 cup mould begin shaping your patties. Add a bit of coconut oil and bread crumbs to the 1/2 cup to avoid sticking, then smack the mould down and release your patty on the baking sheet. Gently pat the patties down to flatten them for even cooking.
Cook in the oven for 30-35 minutes and flip halfway through. You want them nice and golden brown.
In the meantime, prepare all your fixins, toast your buns and make your dressing.
Thousand Island Dressing
Ingredients
- 1 cup vegan mayo
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup white onions, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup gherkins, finely chopped
- dash of lemon
- dash of olive oil
- dash of hot sauce
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
Directions
Place ingredients in a large bowl and stir until well combined then serve.
Nutrition facts per serving with dressing: Calories 646; protein 21 g; fat 28 g; carbs 77 g.
Maria Koutsogiannis – The Greek fitness & health enthusiast behind FoodByMaria! in Calgary