Photo: Maria Koutsogiannis Black Bean Burger

These Black Bean Burgers are the perfect addition to your next gathering and I promise you that they will be the star of the show.

Makes 6 Burgers

Ingredients

For the Patty

1/2 white onion

2 cloves garlic

1/2 cup sweet corn fresh or canned (strained and drained)

1 cup black beans,

strained and drained

1/2 cup fresh cilantro

1 cup cooked brown rice

1/2 cup panko

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. Maggi seasoning

Dress Up Your Burger

seed bun – use what you like!

fresh tomato

butter lettuce

fresh sprouts

vegan jalapeno havarti

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375°F.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment and spray with coconut oil or olive oil – set aside.

Add all the ingredients for the burger patties into a food processor. Blend until smooth. The mixture should almost stick together.

Using a 1/2 cup mould begin shaping your patties. Add a bit of coconut oil and bread crumbs to the 1/2 cup to avoid sticking, then smack the mould down and release your patty on the baking sheet. Gently pat the patties down to flatten them for even cooking.

Cook in the oven for 30-35 minutes and flip halfway through. You want them nice and golden brown.

In the meantime, prepare all your fixins, toast your buns and make your dressing.

Thousand Island Dressing

Ingredients

1 cup vegan mayo

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup white onions, finely chopped

1/4 cup gherkins, finely chopped

dash of lemon

dash of olive oil

dash of hot sauce

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

Directions

Place ingredients in a large bowl and stir until well combined then serve.

Nutrition facts per serving with dressing: Calories 646; protein 21 g; fat 28 g; carbs 77 g.

Maria Koutsogiannis – The Greek fitness & health enthusiast behind FoodByMaria! in Calgary

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2019.