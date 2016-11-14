Beet Salad with Burrata Cheese & Granola

× Expand Photo: The Salted Vine Beet Salad with Burrata Cheese and Granola

Even though my favourite way to cook beets is to simply roast them in the oven with olive oil, salt and pepper, for this dish I wanted to cook them in pickling liquid as the acidity in the liquid cuts down the richness of the creamy burrata cheese. The result … delicious.

Beet Salad Ingredients

250g Italian Burrata cheese

12 medium-sized pickled beets

1 cup granola

1 orange (in segments)

1 grapefruit (in segments)

Mixed greens

Extra virgin olive oil

Pinch sea salt

Ingredients for Pickled Beets

2 L water

3 cups granulated sugar

500ml white wine vinegar

⅓ cup kosher salt

12 medium size golden beets and candy cane beets

Pickled Beets Preparation

Combine all the ingredients in large pot. Cook the beets until tender (about 40-50 minutes). Take the beets out to cool, strain the liquid and set aside. Allow beets to cool enough to handle, then remove the skins. Combine beets and cooking liquid in a sealable container. Store in cooler for up to 2 weeks.

Granola Ingredients

¼ cup chopped walnuts

¼ cup pine nuts

¼ cup sunflower seeds

¼ cups hazelnuts

1 cup old fashioned oats

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ cup honey

¼ cup vegetable oil

Pinch sea salt

Granola Preparation

Preheat oven to 350F, then toast walnuts, pine nuts, hazelnuts and sunflower seeds separately.

Reduce oven down to 300F. Combine toasted nuts and seeds with oats, brown sugar, cinnamon and sea salt in a large bowl. Combine honey and oil in saucepan over medium heat until smooth. Pour honey mixture over oat mixture and toss. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, then spread the mixture evenly on the pan. Bake for about 30 minutes until golden, stirring every 10 minutes. Place baking sheet on rack to cool.

To Serve

Slice burrata into bite size pieces and beets into halves or quarters. Arrange cut beets, granola and sliced cheese on each plate. Sprinkle sea salt on top of the cheese and drizzle extra virgin olive oil over beets. Top with orange and grapefruit segments and garnish with mixed greens.

By Jeff Park – Executive Chef, The Salted Vine Kitchen + Bar, Squamish, B.C. Instagram @saltedvine Twitter @saltedvine

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2016.