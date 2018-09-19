Beet & Berry Blast Smoothie

×
1 of 2
Photo: Barbara Blakey
Beet and Berry Blast Smoothie
×
2 of 2
Photo: Barbara Blakey
Battle of the Blenders
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 cup frozen blueberries
- 1/2 cup strawberries
- 1/4 cup soaked cashews
- 1/4 cup raw beetroot, cubed
- Generous handful of spinach
- 2 dates, pitted
- 1/2 tsp. cardamom powder
- 4 cups of water
- 1/4 cup ice (optional)
Directions
Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender for 45-60 seconds.
Nutrition facts per smoothie
Calories 204; protein 5 g; fat 8 g; carbs 34 g.
Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017
Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving
Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.