Beet & Berry Blast Smoothie

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 cup frozen blueberries
  • 1/2 cup strawberries
  • 1/4 cup soaked cashews
  • 1/4 cup raw beetroot, cubed 
  • Generous handful of spinach 
  • 2 dates, pitted 
  • 1/2 tsp. cardamom powder 
  • 4 cups of water 
  • 1/4 cup ice (optional)

Directions

Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender for 45-60 seconds.

Nutrition facts per smoothie

Calories 204; protein 5 g; fat 8 g; carbs 34 g.

