Just The Bare Fruit Tarts

An ideal summer treat, these tarts are indeed mostly fruit, from the crust, to the filling, to the topping. Plus, we’ve got some hazelnutty goodness in there too to round things out. You can add whatever extra toppings you like to make these extra delicious and to suit your mood. I have been known to enjoy these tarts for breakfast and dinner. Let’s eat!

Makes 3 tarts, 3-6 servings

Ingredients

Crust

3/4 cup dates

1/4 cup raisins

1/4 cup almond flour

1-2 Tbsp. coconut oil

Pinch sea salt

Filling

2 bananas

2 Tbsp. hazelnut butter

¼ tsp. vanilla extract

Pinch sea salt

Topping

1 cup fresh or frozen berries, or whatever fruit is in season

3 Tbsp. hazelnut butter, peanut butter or other nut or seed butter

Coconut flakes, cacao nibs etc. as desired

Directions

Crust

Line three tart tins with coconut oil, parchment paper, or plastic wrap. Pit the dates, then throw the dates, raisins, coconut oil and sea salt in a food processor. Process until you have a sticky dough, it should end up forming into one ball in the food processor. Just be patient, it can take a few minutes. Add the almond flour. Mix it in until you have a thick, sticky dough. Press evenly into the three lined tart tins. If the dough is too sticky, wet your hands a little to make it easier to work with. Put the tart crusts in the freezer until they are hard enough to take out of their tins. This might take 30-60 minutes.

Filling

Peel the bananas, then mash them together with the rest of the filling ingredients in a bowl with a fork. It should end up being like a hazelnut butter banana pudding. Spread into your crusts.

Decorate

Top your tarts off with your berries, then drizzle on hazelnut butter. Add any other goodies and enjoy. These are best fresh, but can be stored in the freezer for 1-3 days.

Nutrition facts per tart: Calories 285; protein 4 g; fat 12 g; carbs 45 g.

Emily von Euw – IMPACT Magazine Top Vegan Influencer, vegan blogger & cookbook author in Vancouver

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2019.