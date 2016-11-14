× Expand Photo: Ella Mills Baked Sweet Potato with Turmeric Coconut Sauce

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes

300g cherry tomatoes

150g asparagus, woody ends removed

200g mushrooms

150g spinach

10g coriander, finely chopped

½ tsp. chili flakes

salt and pepper

2 tsp. Organic virgin coconut oil

Drizzle olive oil

1 avocado

2 spring onions

For the Sauce

15g fresh turmeric

10g fresh ginger

1 clove garlic

1 Tbsp. tamari

1 lime, juiced

50g cashews

100ml coconut milk

Directions

Preheat oven to 350F. Rub the sweet potato skins with organic virgin coconut oil, pierce a few times and bake for 1 hour. After 20 minutes, add tomatoes to a tray and cook alongside the sweet potatoes for the remaining 40 minutes.

Blend the sauce ingredients until smooth. Slice the mushrooms and asparagus. Heat in a pan with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, pepper and a pinch of chili flakes. Cook for about 3 minutes then add spinach and coriander to the pan and cook for 1 minute until the spinach wilts. Mash avocado and finely slice spring onions.

When potatoes are cooked, cut open and stuff with avocado mash, cooked veg and drizzle on the sauce. Sprinkle with spring onions and chili flakes before serving.

Nutritional facts per serving: Calories 634, protein 20g, carbs 82g, fat 42g.

By Ella Mills – Creator of Deliciously Ella @deliciouslyella

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2016.