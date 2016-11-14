Photo: Ella Mills
Baked Sweet Potato with Turmeric Coconut Sauce
Ingredients
- 2 sweet potatoes
- 300g cherry tomatoes
- 150g asparagus, woody ends removed
- 200g mushrooms
- 150g spinach
- 10g coriander, finely chopped
- ½ tsp. chili flakes
- salt and pepper
- 2 tsp. Organic virgin coconut oil
- Drizzle olive oil
- 1 avocado
- 2 spring onions
For the Sauce
- 15g fresh turmeric
- 10g fresh ginger
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 Tbsp. tamari
- 1 lime, juiced
- 50g cashews
- 100ml coconut milk
Directions
Preheat oven to 350F. Rub the sweet potato skins with organic virgin coconut oil, pierce a few times and bake for 1 hour. After 20 minutes, add tomatoes to a tray and cook alongside the sweet potatoes for the remaining 40 minutes.
Blend the sauce ingredients until smooth. Slice the mushrooms and asparagus. Heat in a pan with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, pepper and a pinch of chili flakes. Cook for about 3 minutes then add spinach and coriander to the pan and cook for 1 minute until the spinach wilts. Mash avocado and finely slice spring onions.
When potatoes are cooked, cut open and stuff with avocado mash, cooked veg and drizzle on the sauce. Sprinkle with spring onions and chili flakes before serving.
Nutritional facts per serving: Calories 634, protein 20g, carbs 82g, fat 42g.
By Ella Mills – Creator of Deliciously Ella @deliciouslyella
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2016.