Photo: Maria Koutsogiannis
Avocado Salad and Baked Butternut Squash
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 medium sized butternut squash
- 1 Tbsp. Extra-virgin olive oil or olive oil spray
Salad
- 2 avocados, cubed
- ½ cup cucumber, cubed
- juice from 1 lemon
- 2 Tbsp. Extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- handful of microgreens
- salt and pepper to taste
Dressing
- 1 Tbsp. vegan mayo
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- Dash of lemon juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
Toppings
- Pine nuts, toasted in cast iron skillet for 4-5 minutes
Directions
Preheat oven to 375F. Cut squash in half (length-wise). Add olive oil to a pan and set squash cut side down. Bake for approximately 35 minutes (baking time will vary depending on size of the squash).
Prepare salad by adding all ingredients to a bowl and tossing gently. Add all dressing ingredients to a bowl and stir until well combined.
Once squash is cooked, remove from oven and assemble your meal by adding the salad, dressing and pine nuts! Let the squash cool for around 10 minutes prepare plating.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 310; protein 7g; fat 14g; carbs 24g.
Maria Koutsogiannis – Fitness & health enthusiast in Calgary
Instagram @foodbymaria Twitter @foodbymaria
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.