Photo: Maria Koutsogiannis Avocado Salad and Baked Butternut Squash

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 medium sized butternut squash

1 Tbsp. Extra-virgin olive oil or olive oil spray

Salad

2 avocados, cubed

½ cup cucumber, cubed

juice from 1 lemon

2 Tbsp. Extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

handful of microgreens

salt and pepper to taste

Dressing

1 Tbsp. vegan mayo

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

Dash of lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Toppings

Pine nuts, toasted in cast iron skillet for 4-5 minutes

Directions

Preheat oven to 375F. Cut squash in half (length-wise). Add olive oil to a pan and set squash cut side down. Bake for approximately 35 minutes (baking time will vary depending on size of the squash).

Prepare salad by adding all ingredients to a bowl and tossing gently. Add all dressing ingredients to a bowl and stir until well combined.

Once squash is cooked, remove from oven and assemble your meal by adding the salad, dressing and pine nuts! Let the squash cool for around 10 minutes prepare plating.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 310; protein 7g; fat 14g; carbs 24g.

Maria Koutsogiannis – Fitness & health enthusiast in Calgary

Instagram @foodbymaria Twitter @foodbymaria

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.