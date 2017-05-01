Parchment Baked Organic Vegetables

× Expand Photo: Jade Mountain Resort Parchment Baked Organic Vegetable “Ark Of Flavour”

This simple recipe takes just about 2 hours to prepare and tastes delicious. At Jade Mountain, we use only organic herbs from our Emerald Estate Organic Vegetable Farm.

The vegetables are wrapped and cooked in baking paper.

This is something very special, flavourful, healthy, pure and for vegetable lovers.

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 baby carrots (peeled and cut in half)

4 shallots (peeled and trimmed)

4 pumpkin bars (peeled and cut in bars)

8 scallion (trimmed; use only white part)

4 artichoke bottoms (cleaned)

1 bell pepper, yellow (quarters, peeled)

1 bell pepper, red (quarters, peeled)

1 tomato pedals (blanched, skin off, deseeded)

8 Caribbean seasoning peppers, red and yellow (cut in half and deseeded)

2 white baby artichokes (cut in half)

1 purple sweet potato (oven baked)

1 beetroot (oven baked)

4 pieces okra (cut in half)

4 cloves garlic

sea salt

organic herbs (cilantro, marjoram, basil, tarragon, thyme)

Directions

Keep all vegetable trimmings. Boil them in a pot with 2 litres of water and a pinch of salt for about one hour. Strain the stock through a fine sieve. Reduce the stock to about 200 ml. Wrap all prepared vegetables together with the reduced stock in baking paper. Bake the vegetables for about 40 minutes in a 280F oven. Take the parchment baked vegetables out from the oven and let rest for about 3 minutes. Cut the baking paper with a pair of scissors and dress the vegetables one by one on a rectangular plate. Glaze vegetables with the vegetable juice from the parchment baked. Drizzle with native olive oil and some fine sea salt. Garnish with fresh organic herbs such as cilantro, marjoram, fine basil, tarragon or thyme.

Click to read the Stairway to Heaven article.