Almond Butter Cups

A raw, nutrient-dense treat

by

Makes 12 cups

Ingredients

Crust

  • 3 cups almonds
  • 1 cup walnuts
  • ¼ cup cacao nibs 
  • 6 Medjool dates, pitted, chopped, and soaked
  • 3 Tbsp. agave, coconut nectar, or maple syrup

Filling

  • 1/3 cup virgin coconut oil, melted
  • 1/3 cup almond butter
  • 1/3 cup agave nectar, maple syrup, or coconut nectar
  • ¼ cup almond milk 
  • 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Garnish

  • ¼ cup sliced almonds
  • ¼ cup cacao nibs
  • Chocolate sauce if desired

Directions

Crust: in food processor, combine almonds, walnuts. Process until nuts are very small. Add cacao nibs; pulse until same size as nuts. Add dates and agave; pulse until dough forms. Press dough into bottom and up sides of silicone cupcake molds, keeping dough thin. Set aside.

Filling: in blender combine all ingredients. Process until smooth. Divide filling among molds. Refrigerate 1 hour.

Spoon topping over molds. Garnish with sliced almonds and cacao nibs.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 388; protein 9 g; fat 8 g; carbs 26 g.

Excerpted from Thrive Energy Cookbook: 150 Functional,Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes by Brendan Brazier.Copyright © Brendan Brazier, 2014. Published by Penguin Books,an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.