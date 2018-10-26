× Expand Photo: Kevin Clark Almond Butter Cups

Makes 12 cups

Ingredients

Crust

3 cups almonds

1 cup walnuts

¼ cup cacao nibs

6 Medjool dates, pitted, chopped, and soaked

3 Tbsp. agave, coconut nectar, or maple syrup

Filling

1/3 cup virgin coconut oil, melted

1/3 cup almond butter

1/3 cup agave nectar, maple syrup, or coconut nectar

¼ cup almond milk

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Garnish

¼ cup sliced almonds

¼ cup cacao nibs

Chocolate sauce if desired

Directions

Crust: in food processor, combine almonds, walnuts. Process until nuts are very small. Add cacao nibs; pulse until same size as nuts. Add dates and agave; pulse until dough forms. Press dough into bottom and up sides of silicone cupcake molds, keeping dough thin. Set aside.

Filling: in blender combine all ingredients. Process until smooth. Divide filling among molds. Refrigerate 1 hour.

Spoon topping over molds. Garnish with sliced almonds and cacao nibs.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 388; protein 9 g; fat 8 g; carbs 26 g.

Excerpted from Thrive Energy Cookbook: 150 Functional,Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes by Brendan Brazier.Copyright © Brendan Brazier, 2014. Published by Penguin Books,an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Brendan Brazier - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017

Instagram @brendanbrazier Twitter @Brendan_Brazier

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.