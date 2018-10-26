Photo: Kevin Clark
Almond Butter Cups
Makes 12 cups
Ingredients
Crust
- 3 cups almonds
- 1 cup walnuts
- ¼ cup cacao nibs
- 6 Medjool dates, pitted, chopped, and soaked
- 3 Tbsp. agave, coconut nectar, or maple syrup
Filling
- 1/3 cup virgin coconut oil, melted
- 1/3 cup almond butter
- 1/3 cup agave nectar, maple syrup, or coconut nectar
- ¼ cup almond milk
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
Garnish
- ¼ cup sliced almonds
- ¼ cup cacao nibs
- Chocolate sauce if desired
Directions
Crust: in food processor, combine almonds, walnuts. Process until nuts are very small. Add cacao nibs; pulse until same size as nuts. Add dates and agave; pulse until dough forms. Press dough into bottom and up sides of silicone cupcake molds, keeping dough thin. Set aside.
Filling: in blender combine all ingredients. Process until smooth. Divide filling among molds. Refrigerate 1 hour.
Spoon topping over molds. Garnish with sliced almonds and cacao nibs.
Nutrition facts per serving
Calories 388; protein 9 g; fat 8 g; carbs 26 g.
Excerpted from Thrive Energy Cookbook: 150 Functional,Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes by Brendan Brazier.Copyright © Brendan Brazier, 2014. Published by Penguin Books,an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.
Brendan Brazier - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017
Instagram @brendanbrazier Twitter @Brendan_Brazier
Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.