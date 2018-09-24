The Perfect Wine Pairing

The key to a great pairing is aligning the intensity of the wines with the flavours of the food. There is an intimate relationship between food and wine. Balance is key - don’t allow one flavour to overpower another.

As a second-generation grape farmer, I’ve seen how innate this connection is, whether I’m coaxing the most out of my vines to produce grapes with exceptional flavour or working on my home farm to cultivate fresh ingredients shared with friends and family.

With a foot in both the vineyard and the farm, I’m always fascinated by the idea of terroir and how grapes evoke a slightly different profile from season to season. The same goes for produce. There is an incredible expression of the earth, the sun and the rain, all of which emanate in fresh-picked vegetables – you can virtually taste it in each bite. For years, I’ve experimented with pairing the best foods from the season’s harvest with an exceptional wine.

As a general rule of practice, I tend to unite greens with white wine. A fresh and zesty white will complement lighter summer vegetables like lettuce, peas and artichokes or herb-forward dishes, such as those containing fresh chives or basil. These lighter vegetables pair beautifully with the lively citrus, lime, and tangerine aromas of a Sauvignon Blanc.

Richer flavours, like those in meat-based dishes (ie: roasted beets, sautéed mushrooms, etc.) align well with the tannins in a bold red wine. Cabernet Sauvignon pairs superbly with root vegetables, or anything roasted or charred. The blackberry and blackcurrant notes in a Cabernet Sauvignon will come alive on the palate when enjoyed alongside the earthy flavours of so many plant-based dishes.

I’ve partnered with Ivana Raca (past contestant on Top Chef Canada) of Ufficio Restaurant and Resto Boemo in Toronto to develop a few plant-based recipes using fresh, ripe ingredients that pair magnificently with wine.

Cheers!

Tom Gore - Winemaker & second-generation grape farmer from Geyserville, California

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.