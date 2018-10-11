Super Salad

I am always selecting the healthiest nutrient-dense, plant-based foods, ones packed with nutrition, antioxidants, phytonutrients and anti-inflammatory compounds. Here are a few common foods loaded with mega nutrition.

1. Cruciferous Vegetables

Broccoli (and other cruciferous veggies such as kale, cabbage and cauliflower ) have been proven to combat cancer cells. They are economic and loaded with sulforaphane, the active anti-cancer compound. You can buy them pre-grown in most supermarkets, but growing yours at home can be less than five cents a handful. Cabbage is also a member of the cruciferous family. The pigment that is responsible for its purple color comes from anthocyanin, a powerful antioxidant.

2. Tumeric

Turmeric may be the most beneficial spice known to humans! It’s been used for centuries in Indian cuisine and medicine and should always be accompanied with a pinch of black pepper. Curcumin (the active ingredient in turmeric) is better absorbed when consumed with piperine (a natural compound found in black pepper). This pairing creates a powerful combination that boosts its nutritional value.

3. Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes are much more nutritious than the regular ol' potato. They are loaded with beta carotene, a precursor for Vitamin A, which is essential for healthy eyesight. Retain the skins as they have more nutrients than the inner flesh.

4. Flax

Flax seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which support cognitive function and healthy nerve transmission. In the standard North American diet, we rarely consume enough omega-3 fatty acids. Instead of reaching for a fish oil supplement, which may be more likely to have heavy metals and other toxins, choose flax. Note: seeds must be ground to extract the omega-3's. If you eat them whole, their mucilaginous properties prevent our bodies from breaking down the little seeds, a blend of whole and ground flax is recommended.

5. Allium

Garlic and red onions, both from the Allium family, are potent foods. Garlic contains manganese, Vitamin C, calcium, and selenium. Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine, used to prescribe garlic to his patients because it has antibiotic, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antiparasitic and antifungal properties.

Literally every ingredient here has health benefits! Savour them all and trust me, your body will thank you.

× Expand Photo: Danielle Arsenault Dill and Sweet Potato Salad

Recipe

Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017

Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.