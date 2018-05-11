Get Shredded on Plants

If you are athletic, you might think the idea of going plant-based is absurd. The common belief is that protein (mostly from animals) is the optimal nutrition needed for building muscle and increasing strength (or simply surviving).

The reality is that you don't need nearly as much protein as you think and any man or woman, including you, can build a strong, lean body on a whole food plant-based diet.

When you eat whole plant foods, you consume fuel (carbohydrates) and amino acids (protein), fatty acids (fat), fibre, water, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytonutrients and other components to support good health.

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that dietary protein derived from plant sources built muscle just as well as protein from meat sources. However meat comes with additional components that are harmful to our health, including antibiotic residue, hormones, saturated fat, trans-fats, endotoxins and contaminants such as high levels of metals including copper and arsenic.

The amino acids in fruits and vegetables are sufficient to build muscle and their vitamins, minerals and antioxidants keep us healthy, so we can exercise regularly and turn consistency into results. Here are two muscle-building plant-based recipes fit for any guy or gal who hits the gym on a regular basis and wants to get shredded.

Photo: Zuzana Fajkusova & Nikki Lefler Plant Powered Muscle Mylk
Photo: Zuzana Fajkusova & Nikki Lefler Vegan Quinoa Onigirazu

Recipes

Zuzana Fajkusova & Nikki Lefler – Personal wellness coaches & authors of the Vegan Weight Loss Manifesto

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.