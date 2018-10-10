Originally published on the Eat to Live Blog.

G-BOMBS is an acronym you can use to cue yourself to recall the best anti-cancer, health-promoting foods on the planet.These are the foods you should eat every day to make up a significant proportion of your diet. These foods are extremely effective at preventing chronic diseases such as cancer and promoting health and longevity.

G is for Greens

Leafy greens are the most nutrient-dense of all foods. Greens are excellent for weight loss, protect blood vessels and are associated with reducing the risk of diabetes. Leafy greens (such as kale) and green vegetables (such as bok choy, broccoli, and brussels sprouts) belong to the cruciferous family of vegetables, recognized for their anti-cancer properties.

B is for Beans

Beans (and other legumes) are super rich in nutrient-dense carbohydrates. Beans act as an anti-diabetes and weight-loss food. They are digested slowly, having a stabilizing effect on blood sugar, which helps to minimize food cravings. Beans are high in fibre thus lowering cholesterol levels. Eating beans, peas or lentils at least twice a week has been found to decrease colon cancer risk by 50 per cent. Legume intake also provides significant protection against oral, larynx, pharynx, stomach and kidney cancers.

O is for Onions

Onions (along with leeks, garlic, chives, shallots, and scallions) make up the allium family of vegetables, all of which are beneficial for the cardiovascular and immune systems, as well as having anti-diabetes and anti-cancer effects.

M is for Mushrooms

Consuming mushrooms regularly is associated with decreased risk of breast, stomach, and colorectal cancers. White, cremini, portobello, oyster, shiitake, maitake, and reishi mushrooms all have anti-cancer properties — some are anti-inflammatory, stimulate the immune system, prevent DNA damage and slow cancer cell growth. Note: mushrooms should only be eaten cooked: some raw culinary-grade mushrooms contain a potentially carcinogenic substance called agaritine; cooking mushrooms significantly reduces the harmful agaritine content.

B is for Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries are true superfoods. They are all low in sugar and high in nutrients making them an excellent food for the brain and help improve both motor co-ordination and memory. They are full of antioxidants, including flavonoids, and antioxidants. Antioxidants impart both cardio-protective and anti-cancer effects, such as reducing blood pressure, and inflammation while stimulating the body’s own antioxidant enzymes.

S is for Seeds … and nuts

Seeds and nuts contain healthy fats and are rich in a spectrum of micronutrients, including phytosterols, minerals and antioxidants. Nuts in the diet aid weight maintenance and diabetes prevention. Seeds are similar to nuts, but each kind of seed is nutritionally unique when it comes to healthy fats, minerals and antioxidants; all seeds contain trace minerals and are higher in protein than nuts. Flax, chia and hemp seeds are an extremely rich sources of omega-3 fats; flaxseeds are rich in fibre and lignans (anti-cancer effects).

