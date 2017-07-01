Enjoy a FITNIC Basket!

× Expand Photo: Gord Weber FITNIC

Our picnic baskets can sometimes be filled with less than healthy foods, so I’ve created a FITNIC basket — a picnic basket for people who love picnics, enjoying summer and who still want to eat healthy and support their fitness lifestyle. Here's what is in my FITNIC Basket

Mason Jar Salad

Start with salad dressing at the bottom so greens don’t become soggy (Try my Sunshine Salad Dressing).

Add hard veggies like carrots, cucumbers, chopped kale, red and green peppers.

Add cheese, beans and grains. I like goat cheese, black beans and cooked quinoa.

Add greens, then top off with fruit, avocados, dried fruits and nuts or seeds.

Screw on the cap. When it’s time to eat: shake, shake, shake then dump into a bowl or eat it right out of the jar. Use a 16-ounce jar for sharing.

Sunshine Salad Dressing

Sunshine used to be my nickname and this is one of the first recipes I ever wrote!

Ingredients

4 Tbsp. fresh flax oil

3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp. pure maple syrup.

¼ tsp. each of black pepper and sea salt

Why? Vegetables are loaded with antioxidants that help fight aging and the oxidate stress that often occurs from pollution and over-exercising. This salad is loaded with protein from the beans, healthy fats that stabilize your blood sugar from the avocados and dressing and complex carbohydrates to replenish you from your hike to the picnic!

Quick Fit Picks

Here are some other items you can pack quickly for your next FITNIC basket:

Guacamole and corn chips (or with chopped cucumbers, carrots and celery) Avocados are a healthy monounsaturated fat. They are loaded in potassium to help rebalance your electrolytes, especially after exercising.

Strawberries and Salted Cashews: Strawberries are loaded with vitamin C and a phytochemical called ellagic acid. It has been shown to yield anti-cancer properties. They are filled with biotin, which helps build strong hair, skin and nails.

Almond Butter Celery Boats: A great source of protein, helping to replenish muscles and vitamin E.

Fresh Watermelon Slices: Watermelon is loaded with lycopene, which helps to fight inflammation and is a powerful antioxidant.

Organic dark chocolate with fresh mint leaves. Chocolate triggers the production of endorphins that make us feel happy. Dark chocolate contains appetite suppressant properties that help curb your appetite and cravings.

Kathy Smart – Holistic Nutritionist, TV Personality, Founder of Live The Smart Way in Ottawa

Instagram @kathyissmart Twitter @KathyLynnSmart