YW is opening the doors to their new home in the Calgary community of Inglewood in September 2019. Featuring a 3,500 square-foot fitness centre, transitional housing for women, 90 childcare spaces and a wealth of programming, the facility replaces the old downtown YWCA that has been in the community since 1971.

The new YW Hub facility, a purpose-built, trauma-informed facility, provides a place for women, children and men to access services including counselling, employment resources, childcare and parenting supports as well as a co-ed public fitness centre, community kitchen and multi-purpose rooms. The Hub will be the centre of YW Calgary’s operations, focusing on the needs of women experiencing poverty, homelessness, abuse and isolation. The larger facility will allow the organization to expand its programs, better support women and their families and build a sustainable future.

YW Fitness is a co-ed fitness centre offering state-of-the-art cardio and weight training equipment, floor space for stretching and room for digital personal training. Memberships are affordable, reflecting the YW’s principle of inclusive and accessible services and commitment to wellness. Your membership fees go back into the organization to ensure programs continue to support women and families to thrive.

YW’s goal is to be a beacon in the community of Inglewood; a place where people can connect, engage and thrive together. For more than a century, women in Calgary have been supported through this organization and now, with the opening of the YW Hub facility, they can look forward to a brighter future.

YWCA Calgary

YW Hub Facility

1715 17 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB T2G 5J1

24-Hour Crisis Line: 403.266.0707

YW Main Line: 403.263.1550

ywcalgary.ca

Instagram: @YWcalgary Twitter: @YWcalgary Facebook: @YWcalgary