You Don’t Have To Look Sick… To Be Sick

During their lifetime, nearly half of Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer, and one in four will die from it. How are these statistics even possible at a time when people seem to be more health conscious than ever? The tricky thing with cancer is that it often causes few symptoms until it has reached an advanced stage. At this point treatment becomes more invasive and is often less successful.

After countless ‘if only’s, Dr. Attariwala, the founding radiologist at Prenuvo, decided to do something about it. This realization came from a very personal experience – a close friend of Dr. Attariwala lost her fight with cancer, leaving four young children behind, because her doctors didn’t test early enough when she felt something was wrong. This is not an uncommon story - up to one quarter of all cancer diagnoses come from patients who present with acute symptoms of advanced cancer at the emergency room.

Some radiologists in Vancouver have offered so-called “whole body preventative scans” in the past. But because in order to look for cancer they actually take many radiating x-rays, these scans are not recommended as an annual screen for the majority of people. Dr. Attariwala believed that there needed to be a new approach, something accurate and safe enough to be used every year in the same way that one visits the dentist to ensure that they don’t have any developing cavities.

This lead to the launch of Prenuvo, a new, safe, MRI-based technique that can see 9 out of 10 cancers as well as many other major diseases before they show symptoms. Dr. Attariwala has now scanned well over 1,000 people in his Vancouver clinic. He has detected many tumors well before any symptoms, discovered lurking aneurysms that could be treated before they burst and diagnosed chronic disease when it was still reversible. “It really is a breakthrough approach to cancer detection,” says Dr. Attariwala excitedly, “and we are proud to have pioneered it in Vancouver”.

All sorts of people visit the clinic for a scan. Among the most common are people with a family history of cancer or major disease and people over fifty who see others around them get cancer and want peace of mind for themselves. Curiously, Dr. Attariwala claims that they get a good number of people who just have a feeling something is wrong with them but for whom their doctors cannot find anything.

Prenuvo whole body MRI screening is currently available only at AIM Medical Imaging in Vancouver, BC and start at not much more than the cost of a standard MRI. More locations will be opened in near future in US and Europe.

