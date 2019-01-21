× 1 of 4 Expand YMCA Calgary × 2 of 4 Expand YMCA Calgary × 3 of 4 Expand YMCA Calgary × 4 of 4 Expand YMCA Calgary Prev Next

The YMCA is a charity whose mission is to promote the health of individuals and the community. Along with multiple amenities and programs to help keep you active, the Y is known as a healthy place to connect with others - from the community of people who visit our locations to the staff and volunteers that work here.

Opening on January 14, 2019 (with pool areas opening on March 1), the new Brookfield YMCA at Seton will be Calgary’s eighth YMCA location. The 330,000 square foot City of Calgary built facility will provide both recreational and competition opportunities. Amenities include: a 100 m competition pool, competitive dive towers, 200 m indoor track, an extensive strength and conditioning centre, multi-use fitness studios and much more.

The Brookfield Residential YMCA will offer similar programs and drop-in fitness classes as our other locations to help keep you accountable, motivated and progressing. If you are looking to build your strength or endurance, try our run club, small group personal training or drop in to a free strength training or cycle class. Love the pool? Join our Masters Swim Club, triathlon swim program or free drop-in aquatic classes. Or try a sport league, seasonal conditioning or yoga program and more.

YMCA CALGARY LOCATIONS

Gray Family Eau Claire YMCA – 101 3 St SW

Saddletowne YMCA – #180, 7556 Falconridge Blvd NE

Shawnessy YMCA – Suite 400, 333 Shawville Blvd SE

South Health Campus YMCA – 4448 Front Street SE

Melcor YMCA at Crowfoot – 8100 John Laurie Blvd NW

Remington YMCA in Quarry Park – 108 Quarry Park Rd

Shane Homes YMCA at Rocky Ridge – 11300 Rocky Ridge Rd NW

Brookfield Residential YMCA at Seton – 4995 Market Street SE