World Health has been inspiring Albertans to live a healthy and active lifestyle for over 35 years. We offer members 14 convenient Alberta fitness centres to choose from. Whether you’re at work or home, chances are we’ve got a gym near you.
World Health - CALGARY
Bay – 403.265.3444 – 217 7 Avenue SW
Calgary Place – 403.452.0254 – 252, 414 3 Street SW
Edgemont – 403.239.4048 – 7222 Edgemont Blvd NW
Macleod – 403.974.0300 – 4344 Macleod Trail SW
Midnapore – 403.201.7677 – 21, 240 Midpark Way SE
North Hill – 403.284.4597 – 1632 14 Avenue NW
Sunridge – 403.590.9250 – 2525 36 Street NE
World Health - EDMONTON
Glenora – 780.454.2075 – 10720 142 St. NW
Mayfield – 780.483.6722 – 100 Mayfield Common
City Centre – 780.425.3333 – #220, 10205 101 St.
Kensington – 780.475.1400 – 12660 137 Ave NW
Clareview – 780.473.5549 – 13746 50 St.
Gateway – 780.461.6333 – 3414 Gateway Blvd
St. Albert Trail – 780.473.5800 – 13543 St. Albert Trail
