× Expand Vancouver Pilates Centre

Vancouver’s original Pilates centre since 1985, educating and rebalancing every body to gain strength and flexibility! Holiday specials (including 1-year free membership): Class Sampler & T-shirt – only $99 (1 month unlimited) or a Welcome Package: 5 private sessions – only $300 (save $90)!

Vancouver Pilates Centre

719 W 16th Ave, Vancouver, BC

www.vancouverpilatescentre.com

604.879.2900