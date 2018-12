× Expand SmartWool

Hello winter. Goodbye cold. The Women's Smartloft 60 Hoodie uses 50% recycled wool insulation for lightweight, packable warmth, breathability and comfort. It's lined with Merino wool for sweat and odor management and covered in a nylon shell designed to protect you from the elements. This is a great piece to run in cold weather.

Women's Smartloft 60 Hoodie • $220 CAD

