× Expand Scotiabank Calgary Marathon

Give the gift of health to that special someone this holiday season. Gift a race registration and an extraordinary experience for the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon - May 26th, 2019. Great for the veteran marathoner or newbie runner alike. You can gift any race distance from the 5K to the 50K. Put a fresh goal under the tree for the runner in your life.

Scotiabank Calgary Marathon

5K to 50K Race Entries • $40-125

www.calgarymarathon.com