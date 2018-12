× Expand Routine

Routine was founded in Calgary by Neige and Pippa, formerly smelly sisters who needed an antidote to their own unfortunate natural musk. Searching for an effective deodorant, especially one that was clean and stylish was an unsavoury lifelong challenge. Being stinky but smart, they created some! Win 3 of routine’s life-changing deodorants: SUPERSTAR, Moon Sisters and Cat Lady.

Routine

Deodorant • $28+

www.routinecream.com