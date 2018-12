× Expand Repsol Sport Centre

Get or give the gift of fitness and feel great with the 12 Days of Fitness Pass. That’s 12 admissions for the price of 10. Get access to over 95+ Group Fitness classes a week like Adrenaline and Boot Camp or specialty classes in our dedicated studios for Hot Yoga, Cycle, Rowing and Martial Arts. There’s a ton to do with two pools, 200 m track, court sports and much more!

12 Days of Fitness Pass • $126

2225 Macleod Trail South, Calgary, AB

www.repsolsportcentre.com

403.233.8393