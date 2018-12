× Expand Reebok

This short sleeve overlayer is crafted with Reebok's premium Thermowarm Deltapeak double layer fabric. It's filled with polyester yarns for lightweight warmth and is perfect for outdoor workouts. The fashion forward silhouette is designed with oversize dolman sleeves, open hand pockets and a bungee adjustable hood.Full zip design makes for easy on/off.

Women’s Thermowarm Deltapeak Short Sleeve Full Zip Hoodie • $110

