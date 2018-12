× Expand GPS Central

Your sports monitoring and purchases are a tap away with vívoactive® 3. This smartwatch has built-in GPS, more than 15 preloaded sports apps and Garmin Pay™ contactless payment solution, so you can leave your phone and wallet at home. Wrist-based heart rate helps calculate your VO2 max and all-day stress. Contact us about special holiday pricing.

GPS Central/Radioworld Central

Garmin vívoactive® 3

www.gpscentral.ca

#8, 711 48th Ave SE, Calgary, AB