A combination of Italian design, WR.UP technology, bi-elastic fabrics and ultra-light silicone to shape, smooth and accentuate your curves - makes Freddy the most comfortable pants ever! The cotton stretch skinny fit is our Fave that is sure to be your Booty's new Best Friend.

Freddy

WR.UP® Booty Shaping Pants • $127

www.livify.ca

Available online and at Freddy Stores:

Freddy Store Chinook Centre, Calgary, AB

1167 Robson St + Metrotown, Vancouver, BC