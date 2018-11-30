For the Runner in Your Life

× Expand CrushCamp

CrushCamp is Calgary’s first indoor run studio, and the ideal off-season training to get your favourite runner ready for race season. Classes combine strength intervals using free weights and kettlebells with VO2 Max training on the innovative, non-motorized SKILLMILL, designed to increase power and endurance while reducing impact to the joints. For the month of December, purchase a 2-week Introductory Membership and receive a complimentary water bottle and gift wrapping - ready for the tree!

CrushCamp

2-Week Unlimited Introductory Membership • $45

www.crushcamp.com

313 17 Ave SW, Calgary, AB